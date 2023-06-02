Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.45

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 7445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $622.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.