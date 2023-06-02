Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.45

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 7445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.
Bel Fuse Stock Up 2.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $622.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Bel Fuse Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
