Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.83 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $217.64 million and $3.83 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.55 or 0.06983507 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039092 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,920,344 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,320,350 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

