Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys 1,296 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1,234.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,711,159 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $85.08. The stock had a trading volume of 357,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

