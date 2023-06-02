Bellwether Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $32.17. 682,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,938. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

