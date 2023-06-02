Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 372,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,063. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $96.36.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

