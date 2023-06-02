Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $51,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,674,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,799 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 980,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,263,000 after acquiring an additional 28,541 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,741,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 442,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 133,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,327. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

