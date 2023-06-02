Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.72. The stock had a trading volume of 748,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,907. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.02 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

