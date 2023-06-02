Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,540,000 after acquiring an additional 61,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,907,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.40. 70,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,226. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

