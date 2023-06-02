Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.90. 1,657,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.43. The company has a market cap of $428.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

