Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 1,651 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000.

HEFA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 1,100,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

