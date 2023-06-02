Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 3,624 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,710 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,020.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,556 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $2,017,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

