Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 30000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Belmont Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

