BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 5,073 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on A. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:A opened at $116.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

