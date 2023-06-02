BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.71.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

