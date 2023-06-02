BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 202.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,462 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 27,732 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SEA by 56.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in SEA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SEA by 36.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in SEA by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

NYSE SE opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

