BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Kellogg by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,556,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

