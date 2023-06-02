BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 196.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $114.47 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

