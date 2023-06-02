BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after acquiring an additional 513,343 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,717,000 after acquiring an additional 416,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,630,000 after buying an additional 379,615 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

