BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Acuity Brands by 16.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Acuity Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 25.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AYI opened at $153.10 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average of $175.11.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

