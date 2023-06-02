BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

