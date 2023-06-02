BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TFI International were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in TFI International by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $107.90 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $128.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.44.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.609 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

TFI International Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.