BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.1 %

CMC stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

