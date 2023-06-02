Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Announces Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Bilibili Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BILI stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. 13,013,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 543.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 124,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 104,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bilibili by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,011,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $276,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

