Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Announces Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.
Bilibili Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of BILI stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. 13,013,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 543.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 124,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 104,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bilibili by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,011,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $276,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.
