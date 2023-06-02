Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler Buys 11,849 Shares of Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 11,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $16,114.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,575,061 shares in the company, valued at $27,982,082.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Biodesix Trading Down 0.7 %

Biodesix stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Biodesix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 863.32% and a negative net margin of 168.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biodesix

About Biodesix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biodesix in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Stories

