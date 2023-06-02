Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.71 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $23.71 million and $47,200.95 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00132816 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00038487 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00024019 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003753 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

