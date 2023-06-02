BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Shares Down 0.9%

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.49. 363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Get BlackRock Future Innovators ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 1,515.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 Growth index. The fund actively selects small- and mid-cap global growth companies that are considered to be innovators within their respective marketplace. BFTR was launched on Sep 29, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.