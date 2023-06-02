BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $581.76

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 581.76 ($7.19) and traded as low as GBX 578.98 ($7.15). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 586 ($7.24), with a volume of 205,758 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 582.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 601.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £592.88 million, a PE ratio of -197.94 and a beta of 1.23.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

