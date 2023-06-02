Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael D. Farkas Sells 20,000 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,992,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,830,379.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blink Charging Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.72. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $26.95.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 145.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Blink Charging by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Stories

