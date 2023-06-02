Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 10.34 Per Share

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.34 ($0.13) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.41. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bloomsbury Publishing Price Performance

LON:BMY opened at GBX 403.48 ($4.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 443.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 448.44. The company has a market cap of £329.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,832.65 and a beta of 0.55. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 52-week low of GBX 357 ($4.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 492.50 ($6.09).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their target price on Bloomsbury Publishing from GBX 430 ($5.31) to GBX 475 ($5.87) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

