Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 124,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 231,492 shares.The stock last traded at $26.77 and had previously closed at $25.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BLBD. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

In related news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Blue Bird by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.