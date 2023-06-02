BMO Capital Markets Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $355.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.96.

LULU stock opened at $379.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

