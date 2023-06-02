Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Booking worth $141,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Argus increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,753.25.

Booking Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $50.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,600.96. 87,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,746. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,627.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,384.50.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

