Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given Maintains Rating at 51job

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 152,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,851. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $79.85 and a one year high of $112.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

