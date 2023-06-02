BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.35 million. BOX also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.44-$1.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.44.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.12, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

Insider Activity at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Further Reading

