Brian Leedman Acquires 620,068 Shares of Respiri Limited (ASX:RSH) Stock

Respiri Limited (ASX:RSH – Get Rating) insider Brian Leedman bought 620,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$22,942.52 ($14,995.11).
Respiri Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
About Respiri
See Also
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
- Zscaler: Analysts Raise the Bar for the AI Cloud Security Company
- High-Quality, High-Yield Hormel Looks Tasty at These Levels
- Renewed Analyst Sentiment for CBRE Group Stock: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Respiri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Respiri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.