Brian Leedman Acquires 620,068 Shares of Respiri Limited (ASX:RSH) Stock

Respiri Limited (ASX:RSH – Get Rating) insider Brian Leedman bought 620,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$22,942.52 ($14,995.11).

Respiri Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Get Respiri alerts:

About Respiri

(Get Rating)

See Also

Respiri Limited, an e-health SaaS company, researches, develops, and commercializes medical devices in Australia. The company develops, produces, and sells mobile health applications. Its products include wheezo, an electronic wheeze detection tool to detect wheeze in children; respiri mobile application; and Respiri health portal.

Receive News & Ratings for Respiri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Respiri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.