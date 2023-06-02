Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Brink’s stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Brink’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Brink’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

