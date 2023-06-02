Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $16.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $806.32. 4,062,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,163. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $653.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.35 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

