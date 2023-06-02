Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Earnings Results

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.35 by $0.97, Briefing.com reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.2 %

AVGO stock traded down $18.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $789.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,514,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,547. The business has a 50-day moving average of $650.23 and a 200-day moving average of $601.54. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $329.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.79.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

