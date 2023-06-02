Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $890.00 at Truist Financial

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $700.00 to $890.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.68.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $806.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $653.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.35 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $741,983,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

