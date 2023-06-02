Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Price Target at $245.86

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $201.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

