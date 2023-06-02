Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT at $125.21

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 151.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.