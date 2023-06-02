BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$141.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,523. BRP has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,986,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,626,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 378,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 192,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

