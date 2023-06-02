Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $144.19 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.84.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.76.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.