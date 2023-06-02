BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $61.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

