CAE (NYSE:CAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.21 million. CAE had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.44. 839,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Desjardins increased their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

