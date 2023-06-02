CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 346,078 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 184,229 shares.The stock last traded at $21.41 and had previously closed at $20.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of CAE by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

