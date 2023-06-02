Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Price Target to C$4.00

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 107.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FL. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Frontier Lithium Price Performance

CVE FL traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$1.93. 118,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,562. The company has a market cap of C$434.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 24.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.17. Frontier Lithium has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$3.11.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium ( CVE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

