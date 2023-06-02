Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at CSFB

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.00.
TSE:CWB opened at C$24.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.36. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$21.21 and a 12-month high of C$30.76.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.
In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
