Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.25. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

Canagold Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.

Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Canagold Resources

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

