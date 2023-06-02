CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.78

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $481,144.98 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,078.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00348290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.53 or 0.00541143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00066702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00421881 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001058 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.